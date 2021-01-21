Clean chit to Kanpur cops as probe finds gangster encounter genuine

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Magisterial and judicial probe into the killing of four criminals in three encounters subsequent to the massacre of eight police personnel in Bikru village in July, last year, has given a clean chit Kanpur police.

A customary probe was ordered by the Kanpur DM into the encounter killings, including dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey’s who masterminded and executed the massacre of eight policemen, in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police station area in Kanpur Dehat on July 2, last year.

On July 3, Kanpur police had launched a hunt for the killers during which they spotted Vikas Dubey’s two accomplices - Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey -- in Kanshiram Nivada adjacent to Bikru.

When the policemen challenged the criminals, they allegedly opened fire and the police team retaliated and eliminated both of them. The probe into this encounter was handed over to Additional District Magistrate (ADM-Land Procurement).

The second encounter killing was that of Prabhat Mishra. He was eliminated by the police team while being brought to Kanpur from Faridabad in Haryana, where he was arrested.

Prabhat tried to escape taking advantage of the punctured tyre of the police vehicle in which he was being transported to Kanpur. The third encounter killing was that of the gangster Vikas Dubey himself.

He was shot dead by the sleuths of Special Task Force (STF) of UP police while being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Kanpur DM Alok Tiwari, while judicial probe was ordered into the killing of Vikas Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, Magisterial probe was ordered into the killing of Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey.

“All the three probes have been completed and the policemen have been given a clean chit as the encounter killings were found genuine,” he said while addressing media.

Three inquiries, same conclusion

