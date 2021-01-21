STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 active caseload further dips to 1.81 per cent of total cases

Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Published: 21st January 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

India coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 active caseload in the country has further reduced to 1,92,308 comprising 1.81 per cent of the total infections, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal accounting for 73 per cent of the total active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that as on date, a total of 8,06,484 beneficiaries have received the vaccination against the virus.

In a span of 24 hours, 1,31,649 people were vaccinated across 2,398 sessions.

A total of 14,118 sessions have been conducted so far.

The rising daily recoveries and declining new cases has ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload.

A net decline of 4,893 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a day.

"Following the national trend of consistent decline in the active cases, 17 states and UTs have cases per million population lower than the national average. India's cases per million population stand at 7,689," the ministry said.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

A total of 19,965 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours.

The total recoveries have surged  to 10,265,706.

The ministry said that  87.06 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,364 recoveries.

Maharashtra follows with 4,589 new recoveries.

Over 83 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in eight states and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,815 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has recorded 3,015 new cases while Chhattisgarh registered 594 new cases.

Eight states and UTs account for 83.44 per cent of the 151 case fatalities reported in a span 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 59 deaths.

Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 18 and 10 new deaths, respectively.

"Nineteen states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average. India's deaths per million is 111 whereas the fatality rate is 1.44 per cent "On the other hand, 17 States/UTs have deaths per million higher than the national average," the ministry stated.

