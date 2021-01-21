STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat HC orders inter-faith couple's immediate release from police custody

While ordering the couple's release, the high court observed that police had shown "undue fervour" while dealing with this case of "inter-religion marriage".

Published: 21st January 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

Representational Image

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has ordered immediate release of an inter-faith couple arrested by Palanpur police in Banaskantha district following an FIR lodged by the woman's family, which was apparently unhappy over her decision to get married against their wishes.

In its order issued on Tuesday, a division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Sangeeta Vishen expressed unhappiness over the turn of events, terming them as "shocking".

While ordering the couple's release, the high court observed that police had shown "undue fervour" while dealing with this case of "inter-religion marriage".

The high court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the brother of the 30-year-old man, quashed the remand order issued by a local magistrate and asked the Palanpur police to release the couple immediately.

The court in its order directed the range inspector general, under whom Banaskantha falls, to inquire into the conduct of police inspectors of Palanpur-East and Palanpur- West police stations, "in whose custody the couple has been detained for all these days, and report to the DIG".

The 30-year-old Muslim man from Palanpur got married to a 29-year-old Hindu woman, hailing from same town, in December-end last year.

The petition stated that the woman and the man were friends since childhood.

The man now works in Surat.

Apparently being unhappy over the woman's decision, her father lodged a complaint with Palanpur-East police, alleging that she stole money from the family's home before running away.

Based on the complaint, the Palanpur police arrested the couple around a week back.

Later, a local magistrate remanded them in four-day police custody from January 18.

Following the police action, the man's brother approached the HC on January 18 with a habeas corpus petition, seeking production of his recently-married brother while claiming that he was illegally arrested.

As the couple has decided to settle in Surat, the state government has assured the HC that Surat police commissioner will be intimated to provide them protection initially for a period of four weeks.

Later, the couple would take a call on whether to continue the protection or not, the prosecutor told the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court anti conversion law police abuse
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp