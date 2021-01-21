STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: 5-year-old girl raped, killed in Nanded

The 35-year-old accused worked as a labourer at a farm owned by the girl's family.

Published: 21st January 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A five-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and killed by a man in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday near a river in Divshi village of Nanded following which the accused was arrested, an official from Bhokar police station said.

The 35-year-old accused worked as a labourer at a farm owned by the girl's family.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused took the girl to a riverside where he allegedly raped her and then strangulated her to death, a police official said.

The accused was later found near the spot and was arrested, the police said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale told PTI that the girl's father saw her with the accused around 2 pm.

Later, around 5 pm, when she was not found, her father and relatives went to a local police station and submitted a complaint, he said.

The police are conducting an investigation into the case, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against children rape
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp