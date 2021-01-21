STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP to form front with like-minded parties for Goa polls: Sharad Pawar

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Pawar said the NCP wants to fight the Goa Legislative Assembly elections "as a front" along with other parties to provide an alternative to the BJP.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said his party intends to fight the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and other like-minded parties.

"In Goa, we want to contest the election in alliance with the Congress and other like-minded parties, but we are yet to start dialogues with other political outfits," the NCP chief said.

Pawar met the local NCP leadership including the party's state unit president Jose Philip D'Souza and Churchill Alemao, the party's lone MLA in the Assembly.

Senior party leader Prafulla Patel has been authorized to hold dialogues with other parties to form a front for the state Assembly elections, the NCP chief said.

"The discussion about the alliance and seat-sharing amongst partners will happen at the national level," he said, adding that discussions will begin six months before the election date.

