Primary classes to reopen at Punjab schools from January 27

Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

Published: 21st January 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

classroom

A worker seen spraying sanitizer at the school premises. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.

Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

"Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27," Education minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement here.

The minister said as per the decision, Students of Classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from January 27.

From February 1, Classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all schools, he said.

The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.

Singla directed officials and school management to ensure proper cleaning of premises and follow the COVID-19 safety norms.

He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided, and private schools.

