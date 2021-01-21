Ride for a cause: Three friends prepare car for tractor parade in Delhi

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Three friends from Punjab's Sangrur hope to be part of the Republic Day tractor rally protesting farmers planning in Delhi.

But it won't be a tractor they will bring to the event.

They have pasted posters in support of farmers on the exterior of a car.

"Definitely, this car will be part of the tractor parade on January 26," says Gurlal Singh, who along with his friends Avtar Singh and Sukhjeet Singh is looking forward to be part of the Delhi rally.

The posters carry slogans like "No Farmer, No Food", "Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabad" and "Kisan Bachao, Punjab Bachao".

Moreover, the unity of farmers of Punjab and Haryana is also reflected in a poster, mentioning "Punjab-Haryana Bhai Bhai", said Gurlal, adding that they wanted to motivate people for participation in the agitation when the idea struck them.

"There is a distance of 250 km between Lehragaga and Delhi. As and when we travel to the Delhi borders, this car will help letting people know about the farmers' agitation," said Gurlal.

Sporting a flag of a farmers' union, the car's exterior is covered with green and yellow posters.

"We will not remove these till farmers' demands are met," said Gurlal who like his friends belongs to a farming family.

Farmer unions are also holding tractor rallies in Punjab villages to mobilise people for their proposed rally in Delhi on the Republic Day.

Farmer leaders on January 19 had said there is a great enthusiasm among people in Punjab to become part of the tractor parade.

Farmer unions had announced that they would hold the parade on Delhi's Outer Ring Road as part of the protest against the new agri-marketing laws enacted by the Centre.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the Delhi Police and farmer unions regarding the tractor rally remained inconclusive on Thursday as farmers stuck to their demand of taking out the rally.

Sources said police officers tried to convince the protesting farm unions to hold their tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway instead of the Outer Ring Road, but in vain.