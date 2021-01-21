Three BJP workers arrested for 'Goli maro' slogan in West Bengal, party alleges bias

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three BJP activists, including the party’s youth wing chief, were arrested in the wee hours of Thursday for allegedly raising the 'Goli maro sa** ko' (shoot the traitors) slogan during a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari in Hooghly district.

The three, including youth wing chief Suresh Shaw, will be produced in a district court.

BJP leaders alleged that police were showing favouritism as a similar slogan was raised in a rally led by Arup Roy on Tuesday.

Suresh and other BJP workers were seen trailing a vehicle on which Suvendu and BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee were seen greeting the crowd during the roadshow. Suresh was shouting the slogan and others joined him.

"This is a clear example of bias shown by the police. People are seeing all this and they will give a befitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections," said BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh.