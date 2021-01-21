STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three kids among six injured in fire at Greater Noida house

All six persons were hospitalised and five of them discharged after treatment but the condition of a woman in the family was stated to be critical, the police said.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Burning, Fire

Representational image

By PTI

NOIDA: Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.

The incident took place at Patwari village, under Bisrakh police station area, on Thursday. There was a leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder in their house which led to the fire, injuring all residents, a police spokesperson said.

Those injured have been identified as Rubi (25), Chandni (20), Muskan (18), and three children aged 4, 5 and 6 years.

Five of them have been discharged after initial treatment, the spokesperson said.

Rubi, whose two children are among the injured, is still under treatment in the hospital and is in a critical condition, the official said, adding necessary legal proceedings were being carried out in the case.

