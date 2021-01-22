2.3 lakh healthcare workers get the jab on Thursday as total count crosses 10 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of healthcare workers who have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the sixth day of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed one million as per provisional reports, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry also said on Thursday, 2,33,530 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 4,043 vaccination sessions held across 27 states and Union Territories, while adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

The highest number of vaccinations — 26, 558 — were recorded in Odisha followed by Telangana where 26, 441 healthcare workers took the jab on Thursday.

The countrywide Covid vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the sixth day as well, said Dr Manohar Agnani, the additional secretary in the Union health ministry.

“The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid has touched 10,40,014 (till Thursday 6 pm) through 18,161 sessions, as per the provisional report,” he said.

The ministry said 187 adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the sixth day of the vaccination drive.

“A person who was vaccinated on January 16 and developed intracranial hemorrhage on January 20 has been admitted to Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital, Udaipur in Rajasthan and it is not related to vaccination. Further, no death has been reported today,” said the health ministry official.

PM’s ‘vaccines ki baat’with Varanasi people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on Saturday. The interaction is aimed at countering the skepticism about the vaccines in a few sections of the society.

The participants in the video conference interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination. The Prime Minister has regularly been interacting with people from his constituency.

Nepal, Bangladesh get Indian shots

Bangladesh and Nepal on Thursday received Indian-manufactured Covid vaccines. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Nepal receives Indian vaccines. Putting neighbours first, putting people first!” he tweeted. In another tweet, the minister said that the supply of vaccines to Bangladesh reaffirms the highest priority India accorded to its ties with Bangladesh.

Elderly lawmakers to get jab in next round?

Elected representatives above 50 years of age are likely to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second round of the ongoing inoculation drive after over three crore healthcare and frontline workers are vaccinated in the first round.

A government source, however, insisted that there is no specific timeline for the vaccination of top politicians. The PM had earlier said that 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the next few months.