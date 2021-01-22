STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2.3 lakh healthcare workers get the jab on Thursday as total count crosses 10 lakh

The highest number of vaccinations — 26, 558 — were recorded in Odisha followed by Telangana where 26, 441 healthcare workers took the jab on Thursday.

Published: 22nd January 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of healthcare workers who have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the sixth day of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed one million as per provisional reports, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry also said on Thursday, 2,33,530 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 4,043 vaccination sessions held across 27 states and Union Territories, while adding the final report would be completed by late in the night. 

The highest number of vaccinations — 26, 558 — were recorded in Odisha followed by Telangana where 26, 441 healthcare workers took the jab on Thursday.

The countrywide Covid vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the sixth day as well, said Dr Manohar Agnani, the additional secretary in the Union health ministry.

“The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid has touched 10,40,014 (till Thursday 6 pm) through 18,161 sessions, as per the provisional report,” he said.

The ministry said 187 adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the sixth day of the vaccination drive.

“A person who was vaccinated on January 16 and developed intracranial hemorrhage on January 20 has been admitted to Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital, Udaipur in Rajasthan and it is not related to vaccination. Further, no death has been reported today,” said the health ministry official. 

PM’s ‘vaccines ki baat’with Varanasi people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on Saturday. The interaction is aimed at countering the skepticism about the vaccines in a few sections of the society.  

The participants in the video conference interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination. The Prime Minister has regularly been interacting with people from his constituency.

Nepal, Bangladesh get Indian shots

Bangladesh and Nepal on Thursday received Indian-manufactured Covid vaccines. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Nepal receives Indian vaccines. Putting neighbours first, putting people first!” he tweeted. In another tweet, the minister said that the supply of vaccines to Bangladesh reaffirms the highest priority India accorded to its ties with Bangladesh. 

Elderly lawmakers to get jab in next round?

Elected representatives above 50 years of age are likely to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second round of the ongoing inoculation drive after over three crore healthcare and frontline workers are vaccinated in the first round.  

A government source, however, insisted that there is no specific timeline for the vaccination of top politicians. The PM had earlier said that 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the next few months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp