STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI interrogates two Bengal cops in connection with cattle smuggling probe

Anti-corruption branch officers of the central agency questioned inspector Saikat Rai and sub-inspector Biplab Karmakar in the cattle smuggling case, an official said.

Published: 22nd January 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday interrogated two personnel of the West Bengal Police in connection with the probe into the cattle smuggling racket in the state.

Anti-corruption branch officers of the central agency questioned inspector Saikat Rai and sub-inspector Biplab Karmakar in the cattle smuggling case, an official said.

The CBI had on Wednesday interrogated the brother of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the racket and considered close to the Trinamool Congress.

As part of its investigation in the cattle smuggling case in the state, the CBI had carried out searches at two premises of Mishra in Kolkata on December 31 last year.

Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a lookout circular against him.

The agency had in November last year arrested Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket running along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also arrested Satish Kumar, a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, in the case.

Haque was also arrested in March 2018 by the CBI for allegedly bribing another BSF Commandant, Jibu T Mathew, who was held at the Alappuzha railway station in January 2018 with Rs 47 lakh cash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI cattle smuggling
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp