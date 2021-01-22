STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers protests: SAD leader Sirsa claims UP Police arrests him; Pilibit SP denies charge

Sirsa told PTI over the phone that he was in Pilibhit to support farmers who were allegedly booked by the local police to stop them from joining a tractor rally in Delhi.

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday claimed he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Pilibhit district of the state.

However, Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jai Prakash denied that Sirsa was arrested.

"Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested me at Bilaspur, Pilibhit. My offence - I have been raising voice for farmers' rights and even Supreme Court also recognises the farmers' right to protest. Is that a criminal offence; I want to ask @Uppolice," he tweeted.

"He was not arrested or detained. He was told that he was trying to visit a restricted area and was returned from there," Prakash told PTI.

Sirsa, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, claimed that he was arrested and taken to Bareli.

