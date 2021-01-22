Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi provided 'Z+' VIP security cover

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has accorded the top category 'Z+' VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, official sources said on Friday.

They said that 66-year-old Gogoi will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country. A Rajya Sabha member now, Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police.

He retired in November, 2019 and was later nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government. Sources said that the CRPF has a VIP security unit and Gogoi is its 63rd protectee. They said an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former CJI during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team.