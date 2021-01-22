STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand HC pulls up govt over report on Lalu's jail manual violation case

A PIL was filed in the High Court demanding to shift Yadav back to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi alleging that he violated the jail manual during his stay in RIMS director’s Bungalow.

Published: 22nd January 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Hearing a PIL related to the jail manual violation by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday pulled up the State Government on the report submitted by it and sought a fresh report explaining lodging of prisoners outside the jail.

The Court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh also directed the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi to submit a detailed report on the health conditions of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Jharkhand High Court demanding to shift Yadav back to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi alleging that he violated the jail manual during his stay in RIMS director’s Bungalow.

“While hearing the PIL, the Court expressed its displeasure over the report submitted by the IG (Prisons) and asked him to submit the report again along with the revised SOP, duly approved by the Home Secretary,” said petitioner’s advocate Manoj Tandon. The court was also annoyed over the RIMS administration not submitting the report on the health conditions of Yadav, he added.

The advocate said that the court also observed that the State Government must take High Court orders seriously. The next hearing will be on February 5, he said.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ashutosh Anand asserted that a report was submitted by IG (Prisons) in which the proposed SOP was produced before the court. It was also sent to the Principal Secretary, Department of Home for approval, he further said. “The court has asked the State Government to submit a further report along with approval.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad jail manual violation case Jharkhand High Court RIMS Bihar polls
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp