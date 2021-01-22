Jharkhand HC pulls up govt over report on Lalu's jail manual violation case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Hearing a PIL related to the jail manual violation by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday pulled up the State Government on the report submitted by it and sought a fresh report explaining lodging of prisoners outside the jail.

The Court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh also directed the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi to submit a detailed report on the health conditions of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Jharkhand High Court demanding to shift Yadav back to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi alleging that he violated the jail manual during his stay in RIMS director’s Bungalow.

“While hearing the PIL, the Court expressed its displeasure over the report submitted by the IG (Prisons) and asked him to submit the report again along with the revised SOP, duly approved by the Home Secretary,” said petitioner’s advocate Manoj Tandon. The court was also annoyed over the RIMS administration not submitting the report on the health conditions of Yadav, he added.

The advocate said that the court also observed that the State Government must take High Court orders seriously. The next hearing will be on February 5, he said.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ashutosh Anand asserted that a report was submitted by IG (Prisons) in which the proposed SOP was produced before the court. It was also sent to the Principal Secretary, Department of Home for approval, he further said. “The court has asked the State Government to submit a further report along with approval.”