Nod to Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation design soon

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On a day the work on the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple in Ayodhya started amid chanting of mantras, the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust began its two-day meeting to give the final nod to the blueprint of the design of both the foundation and the proposed temple complex.

Former IAS officer and the construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra reached Ayodhya on Wednesday evening, and headed the talks at the Vishwamitra Ashram on Ram Janmabhoomi premises on Thursday.

Sources said that engineers presented a design conforming to the ancient style of construction. Highly-placed sources claimed that while the committee would approve the final design of the temple foundation during the ongoing meetings, in principle, it was approved earlier.