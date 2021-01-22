Now, sharing 'defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Now, sharing 'defamatory' posts against the Bihar government, legislators, MPs and bureaucrats on social media can land you in jail.

The state economic offence wing, which is also the nodal office to deal with cyber crimes, issued an order to all department heads to take legal action after proper investigation against anyone who posts such false posts through social media.



It is pertinent to recall that CM Nitish Kumar had recently held social media responsible for propagating fake news. Kumar had asked officials to share information on development work done by the government to counter the false allegations on social media. He also admitted that wrong information about the party during the assembly elections had led to disastrous consequences.



Nitish Kumar has been requesting his supporters not to trust social media posts. In his public meetings, be it in government or party forums, he has described social media posts as misleading and full of false information against his government.

N H Khan, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of the economic offence wing of the state, who issued the official circular on Thursday, could not be contacted.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government dubbing this an attack on the freedom of speech of the public.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi dubbed the CM the "weak head of the immoral and illegal" government and the "bhisma pitamah" of corruption.

He challenged the government to arrest him under the order.