Priority will be to strengthen global partnership: India on ties with US under Joe Biden presidency

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said both countries will work together to further consolidate the vibrant and multifaceted bilateral relationship.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

India-US relations, India-US ties, India-US flags

For representational image (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the new Biden administration in the US takes shape, India on Friday said it will aim at further strengthening the comprehensive global partnership with the US and will continue to remain engaged in all levels.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing that India will continue to remain engaged with the US at all levels and will work together to further consolidate the vibrant and multifaceted bilateral relationship.

"You will recall that the prime minister had congratulated then President-elect Biden on his election on November 8 and this was followed by a telephone call between the two on November 17 during which both the prime minister and President Biden affirmed their interest in working together to strengthen the Indo-US comprehensive global partnership," he said.

He was replying to questions on the future course of the Indo-US ties under the Biden presidency. "On January 20, after President Joe Biden assumed charge, Prime Minister Modi had sent him best wishes.....As the new administration takes shape we will continue to remain engaged at all levels and work together to further consolidate the vibrant and multifaceted bilateral relationship and work together on global challenges of common interests," Srivastava said.

Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava Joe Biden India US relations India US ties
