STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three Maharashtra government agencies launch probe in Serum Institute blaze

Heads of fire departments of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and MIDC are part of the joint probe team.

Published: 22nd January 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Fire broke out at Serum Institute of India, in Pune

Fire broke out at Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

PUNE: Police authorities, a forensic team, and officials from the fire wings of three Maharashtra government agencies on Friday launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze at the Serum Institute of India's premises here, which claimed five lives.

Five contractual labourers died in the fire that broke out in a five-story building in the SII's Manjari premises on Thursday.

The fire damaged the top two floors of the building located in 'SEZ 3' area of the premises of the vaccine major.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Friday said they have started investigating the incident.

"Our investigation started today afternoon. Our crime branch team, a forensic team reached the spot to begin the probe," he said.

According to him, the statements of people who worked there are being recorded.

"Based on the outcome of the probe, further course of action will be decided," Gupta said.

When asked if the forensic team has collected any samples from the spot, he answered in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, top officials from fire wings of three agencies- Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)- are carrying out a joint probe into the incident.

Prashant Ranpise, PMC's fire department head said there was no sign of any smoke at the spot right now, however, as a precautionary measure, a fire brigade vehicle has been deployed at the building.

Soon after the incident, a case of accidental death was registered at Hadapsar police station, officials said.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SII vaccine against COVID-19, which is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the infection, is made.

The building where fire broke out is one km from the Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra government Pune Municipal Corporation Serum Institute of India SII fire Serum Institute blaze Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp