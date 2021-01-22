STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Police team in Mumbai to probe case against 'Mirzapur' makers

Mirzapur Range IG Piyush Kumar told PTI that in the FIR lodged on January 17, it has been alleged that the web series tried to malign the image of Mirzapur.

Published: 22nd January 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Shweta Tripathi in 'Mirzapur 2'

Shweta Tripathi in 'Mirzapur 2' (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MIRZAPUR: A local police team is in Mumbai after the registration of a case against makers of web series "Mirzapur" for allegedly outraging religious sentiments and provoking the breach of peace, a senior official said on Friday.

Mirzapur Range IG Piyush Kumar told PTI that in the FIR lodged on January 17, it has been alleged that the web series tried to malign the image of Mirzapur, which is a historic and religious place, having no relation with crime as shown in it.

Arvind Chaturvedi, a resident of Chilbila in Chunar, said in his complaint that the people of the place are peace loving and hardworking.

"A team has been formed under Inspector (Dehat Kotwali) Vijay Kumar Chaurasiya. The team includes Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar and Constable Vinay Kumar.

The team is already in Mumbai and trying to seek the help of the Mumbai Police in the case lodged against the web series," the IG said.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public statements to mischief of the IPC, along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Apna Dal spokesperson Rajesh Patel said the issue was first raised by his party president Anupriya Patel in Delhi at the time of the release of the web series.

BJP legal cell member Dilip Shrivastava said, "Web series makers have intentionally tried to malign the place as the state government is trying to develop it as a big tourism centre."

The Supreme Court too on Thursday had sought responses from the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that the web series has "completely tarnished" the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a "city of goons".

Mirzapur is known for its Vindyachal temple dedicated to goddess Durga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirzapur Mirzapur FIR UP crime
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp