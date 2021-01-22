Uttarakhand govt requests additional 2,00,000 vaccine citing Mahakumbh 2021

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government has requested additional 2,000,00 doses of Covid vaccine ahea of Mahakumbh 2021.

Dr Abhishek Tripathi, state Covid control room chief said, "We have requested 2 lakh more doses of Covid 19 vaccine in the wake of Mahakumbh 2021. Millions of devotees will be visiting the mela and we need to ensure vaccination of front line staff, police and others who bear the responsibility of the Mahakumbh 2021."

The religious congregation is expected to catch pace next month with over all around 12 Crore devotees expected to attend the event.

The state has already got over 200000 doses of vaccine which are more than enough to cover 88000 health workers from the state health department.

The state has vaccinated total 6119 till Tuesday from state health department. Two doses of the vaccine are needed to inoculate a person.

Out of total vaccine doses Uttarakhand has, Dehradun is allocated 22,500 doses followed by 15,000 in Haridwar, 9,500 in Nainital and 8,500 in Udham Singh Nagar. Rest of the nine districts are allocated around 37,000 doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand got 92500 Covishield vaccine of Covid 19 on Wednesday. Covishield is a vaccine by University of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine.

The state had already got 1.13 lakh vaccine doses earlier this month to start vaccination drive on January 16.