Woman withdraws rape complaint against Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

MUMBAI: The Mumbai-based woman who had accused Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape has withdrawn her police complaint.

The complainant Renu Sharma told the investigating officer that she is taking back the complaint against Munde. Later, in a social media post, she said she had registered the sexual exploitation complaint against Munde after her sister’s strained relation with Munde.

“That anguished me. I was also under stress when I filed the case. The Opposition party then started misusing this case to settle political scores against Munde. I felt that I am being used by political leaders. It was a conspiracy and I do not want to be a part of this,” said Renu Sharma.

Sharma further stated that she did not want to damage anyone's reputation and therefore decided to withdraw the case against the Munde. “Now, I have no complaint and I am withdrawing the sexual harassment case against Munde. I did not have any objectionable videos and photographs with him. I have taken this decision with my full consciousness and without any pressure,” said Renu Sharma in her statement submitted to the Mumbai police.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his party was right when it decided not to take any extreme decision against Dhananjay Munde in connection with the sexual exploitation case. “I also got the news that the woman, who had filed the case against Munde, has decided to withdraw it. However, the police will continue to probe the case and submit the report,” Pawar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the truth in the Dhananjay Munde case has come out. “There was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the NCP and its minister. I am happy that finally, the truth has prevailed. Because of these allegations, all political leaders are seen through the same prism. This is very unfortunate. There are some people who, without understanding the ground reality of the issue, demanded the resignation of Munde and even protested against him. This is the wrong practice by the Opposition,” he said.

BJP MLA and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the NCP might have used their power to pressure Renu Sharma to withdraw the case against their minister. Chitra Wagh, a senior BJP leader Renu Sharma should now be booked for filing a false case to damage Munde's reputation.