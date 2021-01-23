STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coal mine accident proves illegal mining continues unabated in Meghalaya: Congress

Six miners were killed after a mechanical structure collapsed at an illegal coal mine in the district on Thursday night.

Published: 23rd January 2021 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Saturday said that the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills district proves that illegal mining continues unabated in the state.

Six miners were killed after a mechanical structure collapsed at an illegal coal mine in the district on Thursday night.

"The coal mine accident confirms that illegal mining continues unabated and the chief minister has lied both inside and outside the assembly," Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma told PTI.

"I have visited Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills and can provide the exact coordinates where illegal mining is taking place.

This incident has shamed Meghalaya and it happened despite the NGT ban on unscientific and unsafe coal mining," the former chief minister added.

The accident brought back memories of a similar mishap in the district in December 2018 in which 15 miners had lost their lives.

Sangma had last year written to Chief Secretary M S Rao, highlighting the lapses on the administration's part and also given accounts of what he had seen during his visits to the coal mines.

He had also asked the state government to enforce various sub-sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to punish those involved in illegal mining.

His party colleague and legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the accident raises questions on the Meghalaya government's claim that no illegal coal mining activity has taken place in the state since the National Green Tribunal ban in 2014.

"The government must explain to the people how this incident happened when illegal mining was not taking place in the state," she said.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the government is waiting for the official report of the incident.

"The police is trying to find out the cause although it is said to be crane malfunctioning," Rymbui said.

The mine manager has fled and all efforts are being put in to nab those responsible for the deaths, he said.

"The police and the district administration are monitoring the situation and those found flouting the law will be caught and punished," Rymbui added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Meghalaya
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp