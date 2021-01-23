STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to raise WhatsApp chat leak to corner govt in Parliament

I think just a few days back, Antony ji had said that leaking of official secrets of military operations is treason.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress has decided to corner the Centre in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament over the farmers’ agitation against the new agri laws, Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami’s alleged WhatsApp chat leaks and the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed resolutions on the three issues at its meeting on Friday and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the purported WhatsApp chats of Goswami for breach of national security and violations of Official Secrets Act and book those involved. 

“The CWC demands a time-bound investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee to enquire into the breach of national security, violations of Official Secrets Act and the role of the persons involved. Ultimately, those who are guilty of treacherous behaviour must be brought before the law and punished,” the CWC resolution said.

“Very recently there have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised.  I think just a few days back, Antony ji had said that leaking of official secrets of military operations is treason.

Yet the silence from the government’s side on what has been revealed has been deafening.  Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed,” Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said at the CWC meeting.  The party has also decided to reach out to other like-minded opposition parties to build pressure on the NDA government as the House convenes later this month. 

‘National security compromised’
The Congress Working Committee expresses its grave concern at the revelations “exposing the sordid conversations that have undoubtedly compromised national security”, it said 

