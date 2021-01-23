STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government launches portal to collect data related to tribal migrant workers

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the lack of real-time data on migrants was the biggest challenge facing the Centre as well as state governments.

Published: 23rd January 2021 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The tribal affairs ministry launched a portal on Friday to collect data related to tribal migrant workers and link them with the existing welfare schemes.

Launching the portal, "ShramShakti", through a video-conference, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the lack of real-time data on migrants was the biggest challenge facing the Centre as well as state governments in formulating effective strategies and policy decisions for the welfare of migrant workers.

The data collected through the portal will include demographic profile, livelihood options, skill-mapping and migration pattern.

"Migrants all over the country had to face hardships after the lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The migration of the tribal population is distress-driven and the migrants are exposed to difficult and unsafe conditions," Munda said.

He said the "ShramShakti" portal will be able to successfully address the data gap and empower the migrant workers, who generally migrate in search of employment and income generation.

It will also help the government link the migrant population with the existing welfare schemes, the minister said.

Munda also launched a tribal training module -- ShramSaathi -- to ensure that the process of livelihood migration is safe and productive.

"Tribal migrant workers often have low awareness about their rights and entitlements and ways to access services and social security in source and destination areas," he said.

After training, tribal migrant workers will be able to demand and access services, rights and entitlements related to livelihood and social security in their villages before migration and their destinations after migration, Munda said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ShramShakti Arjun Munda
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp