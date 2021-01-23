Highways Ministry, IIT Roorkee sign MoU for R&D, teaching and training for development of infrastructure

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday in New Delhi, for continuation of MoRTH Professorial Chair focusing on research and development, teaching and training in the area of Development of Highway Infrastructure.

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary (MoRTH) presided over the MoU signing ceremony said, "Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, has taken an initiative to develop indigenous and apt technologies to bring down the cost of construction and reduce the construction period of Road/Bridge/Tunnel projects and to fulfill this objective the expertise available in the country with Research Institutes and Academia is being harnessed."

The MOU was signed by Indresh Kumar Pandey, Director General (Road Development) & Special Secretary and Professor Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director and Professor of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee.

"The decision to formalize the partnership through this MoU, a key milestone for both MoRTH and IIT-Roorkee community in their long-term relationship, was made after extensive evaluation and identifying the core competencies and strong synergies between the two of them," said IK Pandey.

This collaboration of MoRTH with IIT-Roorkee will strengthen R&D activities in Road Sector and the Chair professor is expected to provide leadership in conducting and coordinating research, development and teaching in the area of Development of Highway Infrastructure, said the IIT-R officials

Professor Manoranjan Parida, deputy director and professor of civil engineering, IIT Roorkee said, "IIT Roorkee has been contributing towards Teaching, Research & Development in Highway Engineering in the country for a very long time. This MoU provides an opportunity for IIT Roorkee to work on contemporary challenges in the Highway sector and be a partner in the Highway Development in the Country."