In-principle nod to Ram Temple foundation’s design

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The second-day of deliberations on Ram Temple in Ayodhya revolved around the nitty-gritty of design, while the construction committee gave in-principle approval to the foundation’s design on Friday.

Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai, who also participated in the meeting, claimed that the finer points of the temple design came up for discussion among the experts and the persons concerned in the meeting.

Sources said that the design for the foundation will be readied in a Mumbai based lab and it would reach Ayodhya in printed form in February. H owever, the work on foundation has already taken off and the digging is on to remove the debris. As per the foundation plan, initially, digging will be done till 50 feet to remove debris.

The formal digging commenced in the presence of Nripendra Mishra after paying obeisance to deity Vishwakarma, who is believed to be the builder of the world.Th e design of the foundation was finalised after a presentation by the engineers of Tata Consultancy and L&T. Sources privy to the deliberations claimed that the work on foundation would start in February, and by then the task of removal of debris would be over.

During the two day deliberations, security aspects of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises were also discussed at length. On Thursday, the meeting hovered around finer aspects of the temple’s foundation’s design and other works.