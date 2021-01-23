STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata demands 4 rotating national capitals, says Kolkata must be one of them

Her demand came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft touched the runway of Kolkata airport.

Published: 23rd January 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

CM Mamata Banerjee leading a march in Kolkata on the occasion of Netaji birth anniversary (Photo | Twitter/@TMC_Again)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Heat in Bengal’s politics soared on the day of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary after CM Mamata Banerjee demanded four separate national capitals in the country including Kolkata.

Her demand came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft touched the runway of Kolkata airport. She also raised question on the Centre’s unilateral decision to celebrate January 23 as Parakram Diwas (day of valour). Mamata led a march along a 5.5 km-stretch from Shyambazar to Red Road with her followers. She inaugurated Netaji’s birthday celebration by blowing a conch shell and visited Netaji Bhavan.

Modi is scheduled to attend a slew of events, including inauguration of exhibitions on the freedom movement involving Netaji, an initiative of Ministry of Culture, at Victoria Memorial.

"The British ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital in our country? Why not four national capitals in North, South, East and West. Why can't we hold four parliament sessions on rotation basis," asked Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a gathering at the end of the procession.

She also instructed her party MPs to raise the demand for four parliament houses.  

ALSO READ | Declare Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary national holiday: CM Mamata urges Centre 

Referring to Netaji’s deep-rooted connection to Kolkata, the CM took a dig at the Centre’s decision to celebrate the Bengal icon’s 125th birth anniversary nationwide. "We celebrate Netaji’s birthday every year. We don’t celebrate it only in the year of the election," she said.

Castigating Modi’s announcement renaming the Netaji Port to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port, Mamata said, "If they are so concerned about Netaji, why they have changed the name of Netaji Port? Netaji had the foresight to conceptualise a Planning Commission and the Indian National Army before the Independence. BJP claims to follow Nataji’s ideology and at the same time, they scrap the Planning Commission."

When the Centre marked Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas, Mamata named the day as Desh Nayak Diwas (day of the national hero). "What is Parakram Diwas? How could they make the decision without consulting the state government," she said.

Sugata Bose, the director of Netaji Research Bureau, said he doesn’t prefer to call Netaji birth anniversary Parakram Diwas. "Netaji was not only a fighter. He was a person with a vision," he said.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Netaji birth anniversary Netaji Jayanti Mamata Banerjee Bengal Polls
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp