PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र देश की आजादी के लिए उनके त्याग और समर्पण को सदा याद रखेगा। #ParakramDivas

"A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country," he said.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.