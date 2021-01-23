Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Fear is no mean motivator, for it vies with love to push the frontiers of capacity. If it was love that made this 20-year-old to travel 200 km to meet his girlfriend, it was the fear of getting caught that pushed him across the border into a Pakistan jail, where he is currently cooling his heels.

The local police were racking their brains to trace the whereabouts of the youth, who had been missing since the night of November 5 last. According to sources, he had been sent to work at Jodhpur by his family. On November 5, he reached Barmer and landed at his girlfriend’s house.

However, he was spotted while entering the house by the girl’s family. The youth made a run for it, but had gone missing after that. Details of his whereabouts emerged when the Pakistan Rangers and the Border Security Force (BSF) held a meeting on November 12 on the repatriation of some goats and sheep that had inadvertently crossed into India.

It was during this discussion that the Rangers passed information to their Indian counterparts about a Rajasthan youth nabbed by them on November 6. The Bijraad police heaved a sigh of relief after the BSF passed on the information to them recently.

Bijraad police station officer said that the youth’s father had lodged a missing complaint on November 16, and they had been searching for him in vain. “We were nonplussed as there were evidence that the youth had visited his girlfriend’s house, but there was no clue of him after that,” the official said.

While the goats and sheep were sent back to Pakistan, call on the youth’s repatriation will be taken by the Pakistan High Commission. Rajasthan shares a 1,041-km border with Pakistan. This brorder is patrolled by the BSF. How the youth managed to evade the BSF eyes is anybody’s guess. However, the local police can now call off their wild goose hunt.