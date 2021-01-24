STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal BJP issues show-cause notice to 14 members over clash, vandalism at party office

Two BJP factions clashed, hurling stones at each other, at the district party office during a meeting on January 21.

Published: 24th January 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By PTI

BARDDHAMAN: The BJP on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to 14 members over clash and vandalism at a party office in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district.

The letter, issued by the party's state vice president Pratap Bandyopadhyay, warned the members of expulsion if they failed to give a satisfactory reply within a week.

Two BJP factions clashed, hurling stones at each other, at the district party office during a meeting on January 21.

One group had stormed out of a meeting and ransacked furniture and set parked vehicles on fire.

"The conduct of these members goes against the party ethics and discipline and the BJP will take serious action even to the extent of expulsion if they cannot explain their conduct," a senior party leader said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had said that no act of indiscipline will be tolerated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal BJP BJP West Bengal Elections West Bengal Polls West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp