Disagreeing with every move of Centre goes against spirit of federalism: Dhankhar lashes out at Mamata government

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose government celebrated the day as 'Deshnayak Diwas', slammed the Centre for its decision to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Published: 24th January 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 23 2021. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Supporting the Centre's decision to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas', West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that disagreeing with every move of the Union government goes against the spirit of federalism.

"Parakram signifies valour which sums up the spirit of the Indian National Army founded by Bose and his tireless effort to unite Indians.

"I think the word 'Parakram Diwas' has been arrived at after deliberations and it aptly sums up his valour to unite Indians against the British rule," Dhankhar told reporters during a programme on the occasion at Raj Bhavan.

Asked about the ruling TMC's opposition to the observance of the day as 'Parakram Diwas', the governor said, "It does not augur well to disagree with each move of the Centre. This goes against the spirit of federalism."

Dhankhar, however, did not comment on the observance of the day as 'Deshnayak Diwas' by the state government.

