Land ownership certificates will ensure 'swabhiman' of people, says PM Modi in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the lives of lakhs of people in Assam would be better as they were allotted land ‘pattas’ (certificates) on Saturday. “The land ownership certificates (pattas) will guarantee their ‘Swabhiman’ (pride), Swadheenta (freedom) and Suraksha (protection),” the prime minister asserted. “It is sad that after so many years since independence, lakhs of indigenous families in Assam did not have legal rights to their land.

They remained landless. But their lives will now be better,” Modi said after participating in the distribution of over one lakh land pattas at a programme at Jerenga Pathar in Assam’s Sivasagar. Over 2.5 lakh others were allotted the certificates earlier. The PM said when the BJP government came to power in 2016, there were over six lakh such families with no legal rights to their land.

“They (those allotted land pattas) can enjoy the benefits of several central government schemes such as PM KISAN Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and other schemes and easily avail loans from the banks,” he said. Referring to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s couplets, which means “mother earth, give me a place at your feet, What would a farmer do without you? Without land he would be helpless,” Modi said the government’s aim is to give legal rights to the land of the state’s indigenous population.

“Rapid development and social protection of the tribals in Assam has been the commitment of the government. Many steps have also been taken to encourage Assamese language and literature.”

“Similarly, the great personalities of every community have been honoured. Over the past four and a half years, many efforts have been made to preserve the historical objects of religious and spiritual importance.

Rapid steps are also being taken to clear encroachment and improve the Kaziranga National Park,” Modi said. Stating that the government is taking the benefits of development to all sections, he said steps were taken to uplift the status of tea garden workers who suffered for a long time due to neglect. The PM said peace returned to Assam after the signing of the historic Bodo Accord. Modi also announced that the government was taking steps to include Sivasagar in five most archaeological sites in country.