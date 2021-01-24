STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leopard dies after being run over by goods train in Rajasthan's Bundi

Meanwhile, wildlife enthusiasts alleged that the forest department was reckless in its attitude towards the safety of wild animals.

Published: 24th January 2021 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

The carcass was disposed of as per norms after the autopsy. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: A two-and-a-half-year-old female leopard died here on Sunday, two days after she was run over by a goods train in Bundi district of the state.

The leopardess was undergoing treatment at the Abheda Biological Park in Kota.

She was run over on the Bundi-Chittor railway track near the Bheemlat tunnel on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A doctor who was on a three-member medical board that conducted an autopsy on the animal said it suffered critical injuries -- a forelimb and the tail were severed, there was a deep wound on its forehead and multiple organs were damaged.

"Most of its internal organs, including lungs, kidneys, intestine and spleen, were damaged, and it was impossible to save its life. On Saturday, the leopardess had awakened for a bit after five hours of treatment and made some body movement, which raised our hopes for its recovery," Dr Vilasrao Gulhane said.

But the animal died at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The carcass was disposed of as per norms after the autopsy, he said.

Meanwhile, wildlife enthusiasts alleged that the forest department was reckless in its attitude towards the safety of wild animals.

Absence of advanced diagnostic technology for the animal in Kota and the lack of basic medical and tranquilising facilities in Bundi were the reasons for the death of the leopard, they claimed.

The injured leopardess could have been saved had it been recovered immediately after the railway guard reported the incident at 2 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but the forest staff waited till Friday morning for a medical team to reach the spot from Kota to rescue the animal, said Vittal Sanadhya, a wildlife enthusiast in Bundi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp