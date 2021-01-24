STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government trying to crush farmers' voice: Kamal Nath

Nath led a farmers' tractor rally in Depalpur, about 50 km from Indore, to protest against the new agri laws.

Published: 24th January 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at the state government for use of force on his party workers during a protest in Bhopal against the Centre's three new farm laws, and alleged that the government was trying to crush the voice of farmers.

Nath led a farmers' tractor rally in Depalpur, about 50 km from Indore, to protest against the new agri laws.

He was seen driving a tractor himself in an agriculture-dominated area.

On Saturday, Congress workers protesting against the three agri laws clashed with police and allegedly hurled stones while on their way to gherao the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas and canes to disperse them, officials earlier said.

Talking to reporters in Depalpur on Sunday, Nath said, "The administration in Bhopal tried to crush the voice of farmers.

The (ruling) Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand that farmers comprise the largest community in our country." The former state chief minister alleged that the central government was trying to privatise the country's farming sector through the three new agricultural laws.

"Lakhs of farmers have been agitating against the three black laws at Delhi borders since many days.

These laws will destroy the economy of our state and the country as they will reduce the purchasing power of farmers, causing the markets to collapse," Nath said.

He also targeted the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led state government over the death of 24 people after consuming spurious liquor in Morena district recently, crimes against women and unemployment.

"I appeal to the people to understand the truth and support the truth to secure their future," Nath said.

Before taking part in the tractor rally, Nath visited a temple in Depalpur.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution of the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Farm laws Farmers protest
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp