STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee hails from 'demoness' culture, has faulty DNA: BJP MLA in UP

Singh was referring to Banerjee taking offence at the chanting of slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" at a programme held in Kolkata on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Published: 24th January 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BALLIA: BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hails from a "demoness culture" and that her DNA is "defected".

Singh was referring to Banerjee taking offence at the chanting of slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" on Saturday at a programme held in Kolkata on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person.

Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural," he told reporters.

Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee's party TMC in West Bengal provide proof of their "evil" act.

Banerjee had on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Bose's 125th birth anniversary after "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised by a section of the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said such "insult" was unacceptable.

The BJP claimed that Banerjee's reaction reflected her mindset of appeasement politics, while the ruling Trinamool Congress said no one can teach lumpens to be dignified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surendra Singh Uttar Pradesh Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp