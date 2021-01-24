STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of Tamil Nadu are struggling because of Modi's policies, says Rahul Gandhi

Published: 24th January 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, at Perundurai in Erode district. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the policies of the Central Government for Tamil Nadu's 'economic downturn' and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot control and blackmail the people like it is doing with the State government.

The former Congress President was addressing the people of the state during a roadshow organised in Perundurai of Tamil Nadu's Erode district, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Alleging that PM Modi wants to control the people of Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader said, "Tamil Nadu used to be a manufacturing centre, an industrial centre, and that strength has been eliminated by the policies of Narendra Modi. He thinks that just as he can control and blackmail the state government, he can do the same to the people of this state. He did not realise that people cannot be controlled and they themselves decide for their future.

"I have not come here to tell you what to do or tell you my Mann ki Baat, I have come here to listen to you, to understand your problems and try to help resolve them", the Congress MP stated taking a dig at PM Modi's monthly radio programme.

The Congress leader said that he has familial ties with the state and is indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu for having a loving relationship with his grandmother and father.

The Congress leader also took a potshot at the BJP-led Central Government's economic policies and the state Government's COVID management.

"People of Tamil Nadu are struggling because of the policies of Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the Government of Tamil Nadu. Demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the response to Coronavirus has severely damaged the people of this state", Gandhi added.

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu and will have interactions with farmers, weavers, and the general public.

Gandhi is in the state till January 25 and is also scheduled to visit Tiruppur, Karur, and Dindigul districts.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.

