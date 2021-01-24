STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RPF rescue five minor children from Guwahati Railway station

Also acting on a tip-off RPF Agartala along with Government Railway Police detained a woman and seized 16 packets of brown sugar.

Published: 24th January 2021 12:52 PM

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Five minor children have been rescued by Railway Protection Force from Guwahati Railway station, an official said.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesman Subhanan Chanda in a press release here on Saturday said a woman RPF constable during duty at Guwahati Railway station on Friday morning noticed a lone minor girl entering into the station through the main entrance gate in a distressed condition.

On being asked she disclosed her name and also informed that she fled away from her home at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh for onward journey to Delhi in search of employment without any intimation to her parents or relatives.

When the rescued minor girl was brought to RPF post for further necessary action, on checking her bag one Aadhaar card, one school identity card, some used clothes, one smartphone, two bank passbooks and Rs 1,430 in cash were found.

RPF Guwahati immediately informed her brother about the rescue telephonically and later after observing all formalities the rescued minor girl was handed over to Railway ChildLine Guwahati for her safe custody.

In another incident also on the same day, an RPF team while conducting checking against human trafficking at Guwahati Railway station noticed four minor boys roaming on Platform no-7 of Guwahati Railway Station in a distressed condition.

On asking the boys stated that they have run away from their home to Guwahati by train without any intimation to their parents to search for work.

On further interrogation and upon them disclosing their names and address, it was detected that three of the minors are from Begusarai and another from the Samastipur district of Bihar.

As the rescued minor boys could not give any contact number of their parents or relatives, they were brought to RPF post and after observing all formalities were handed over to Railway Childline Guwahati.

Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off RPF Agartala along with Government Railway Police detained a woman and seized 16 packets of brown sugar with a market value of Rs 6 lakh from her possession at Agartala Railway station on Thursday evening, the release added.

