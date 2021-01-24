STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security tightened in Kashmir Valley ahead of Republic Day

Random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers was being done at several places.

Published: 24th January 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway in Ganderbal district, central Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and other places in Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day on Tuesday as forces have been deployed in massive numbers around the venues of the January 26 functions across the valley, officials said on Sunday.

Random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers was being done at several places, they said.

The presence of security forces around vital installations in and around the city as well as other district headquarters has been increased, the officials said.

Security has also been strengthened around the venues for the Republic Day functions, including around Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here where the main function in the valley would take place, they added.

The officials said a thick layer of security has been thrown around the venue  a few kilometres away from the Lal Chowk city centre here  and the area has been sanitised.

Security forces have been asked to remain alert and more check-points have been erected and in the city, they said.

The authorities sealed off the road stretch from Radio Kashmir Crossing to Sonwar Crossing for the first half of the day on Sunday as full-dress rehearsals took place at the stadium, the officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the situation was under control and expressed confidence that the day will pass off incident-free.

He said a multi-layered security has been put in place and domination and surveillance of areas was being undertaken.

"A three-layered security arrangement has been put in place. The areas are being dominated, frisking and checking of vehicles is being undertaken.

Drones are also being used," he said.

The IGP said the security forces were launching cordon and search operations also "wherever there is some suspicion" about the presence of militants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinagar Kashmir Republic Day
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp