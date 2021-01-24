STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Still with party, future move depends on situation: Trinamool MLA Rajib Banerjee

Banerjee had earlier aired his grievances over loyal and hard-working leaders and workers allegedly not being given due respect in the party.

Published: 24th January 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after quitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee on Saturday said he is still with the party but his future move will depend on the situation.

Banerjee, while speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post.

"I will remain a party worker, a TMC MLA but I cannot say now what will be my future move, which will depend on the situation," Banerjee, who had handled irrigation and forest portfolios, said.

Banerjee had earlier aired his grievances over loyal and hard-working leaders and workers allegedly not being given due respect in the party and the disconnect between the top brass and grassroots.

