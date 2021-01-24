STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likens Covid-19 vaccine to 'Sanjeevani Booti'

Yogi made the comparison a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked Lord Hanuman while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Published: 24th January 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday compared the Covid-19 vaccines given by India to Brazil to 'Sanjeevani Booti', a mythological life-saving herb figuring in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Yogi made the comparison a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked Lord Hanuman while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus infection in his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

Referring to the Brazilian president's tweet of an image of Lord Hanuman flying from India to Brazil with a mountain of the life-saving herb, Yogi said Bolsonaro himself likened India's vaccine to 'Sanjeevani Booti'.

"While saving lives of the countrymen, the Covid-19 vaccines are also reaching other parts of the world," Adityanath said while addressing the UP Divas programme here.

"Yesterday, the President of Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He compared India's vaccine with Sanjeevani Booti.

The way Sanjeevani Booti saved the life of Lord Lakshman, India's vaccine too will similarly act for the citizens of Brazil," the chief minister said.

One of the world's biggest drugmakers, India on Friday began commercial exports of the serum and sent two million doses of domestically manufactured Covishield vaccine to Brazil.

Tweeting an image of Hindu god Hanuman carrying a mountain of coronavirus vaccine to Brazil, Bolsonaro thanked India for helping his country with the jabs.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil is honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle. Thank you for helping us with vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!" read the post accompanying the picture.

The image was a reference to a tale in the Ramayan epic wherein Lord Hanuman lifted an entire mountain to deliver ''Sanjeevani Booti'', a magical life-saving herb, to Lanka to save Lord Ram's brother Lakshman, who had been wounded in a war.

In April, India had also provided the Latin American country raw materials for the production of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world next only to the United States.

The total number of cases are over 8.7 million and 2,14,000 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded.

India has undertaken contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19 coronavirus Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp