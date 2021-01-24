STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why reluctant to allow Opposition leaders to visit government hospitals if Yogi developed UP, asks AAP

Vinay Mishra, the AAP MLA from Dwarka in Delhi, also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of running the state like a monarch does.

Published: 24th January 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: An Aam Aadmi Party MLA on Saturday said if the Yogi Adityanath government had done development works, it would not had to stop leaders of opposition parties from visiting state-run hospitals.

Vinay Mishra, the AAP MLA from Dwarka in Delhi, also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of running the state like a monarch does.

"Atrocities are being unleashed using democratic means on the people who are protesting and they are sent to jail. The condition of government hospitals, education and roads (in UP) is extremely bad," Mishra alleged.

He also said if the Yogi Adityanath government had done development, it need not stop leaders of opposition parties from visiting the government hospitals.

Mishra said the AAP will field candidates for zila panchayat members in UP, and claimed his party will form a government in the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay Mishra Yogi Adityanath Aam Aadmi Party BJP
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp