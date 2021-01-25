STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Believe in uniting not dividing: Yogi Adityanath on any plan to split UP

During the BSP rule with Mayawati at the helm, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly had in 2011 passed a proposal for a four-way split of the state.

Published: 25th January 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses media at his official residence in Lucknow Monday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses media at his official residence. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday virtually ruled out any plan for the division of the state, saying his government believes in uniting and not dividing.

During the BSP rule with Mayawati at the helm, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly had in 2011 passed a proposal for a four-way split of the state.

The proposal was to divide Uttar Pradesh into Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Awadh Pradesh and Paschim Pradesh.

Adityanath on Monday said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh are proud of their history and the state has its own importance in the country. We believe in uniting not dividing."

He said the state government has given special attention on development of the state's eastern parts and the Bundelkhand region.

"With an aim to usher economic development in these two regions, the BJP government has been building Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand expressway.

The two expressways will become the backbones of development in these areas," the chief minister told reporters at his residence.

Adityanath claimed that the state government has created an investor-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh, which has yielded positive results for the state.

For ensuring inclusive development of the state, the BJP government has started one-district-one product scheme which is transforming the lives of the poor and the backward people in the state, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp