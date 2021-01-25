BJP senses growing affinity between former allies after Nitish wishes Lalu for speedy recovery

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's wish for a fast recovery from illness to his political bete noire RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday sparked a speculation about growing affinity again in Nitish Kumar for Lalu Prasad Yadav.

After Kumar's wishes, the BJP's political circle in Patna have started to analyse the situation, albeit silently, and reading between the lines.

"Kumar has tried his best to kill two birds with one stone by wishing for the fast recovery of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The first, Nitish Kumar has given a strong message shrewdly to BJP not to take his alliance for granted and the second, Nitish Kumar showing a soft corner for Lalu Prasad Yadav, who once was with him and called as 'chhote Bhai'( younger brother)", said some keen observers of Bihar politics.

Sources also said that whenever Nitish Kumar feels "uncomfortable" in alliance with any party, he tries to convey a message in this manner. "Recall, how he had done the same with the RJD when he felt interference in governance”, said a source.

Nitish Kumar's admission that he had been taking "haal-chaal"(information on wellness) of Lalu Prasad over phone but now stopped it because of some people who started speak otherwise.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar had surprised everyone and alliance partner RJD when he took an abrupt decision to walk away from the Mahagatvandhan citing corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav.

HOwever, in the assembly after forming the government, Nitish Kumar had exhibited his affection for Lalu Prasad Yadav when he had chided Tejashwi Yadav over his a

statement.

Kumar had said that he had been overlooking Tejashwi Yadav for long time just because of he (Tejashwi Yadav) was the son of his "bhai saman dost" (brother like friend).

Meanwhile, some BJP sources said Nitish wishing Lalu will not hamper the continuation of the alliance but admitted that they will read between the lines of

every statement of Nitish Kumar.

A source from the NDA said, "How delicate the alliance of BJP with JDU is going on this time can be understood from the fact that even a wish by CM Nitish Kumar is learnt to have worried the BJP silently".