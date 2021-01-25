STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' rally in Mumbai: No police nod for march to Raj Bhavan

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra have come to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Farmers raise slogans during their 'Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha', at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have made tight security arrangements at the venue of a farmers' rally here and protesters are not allowed to march from south Mumbai to the Raj Bhavan, a senior police official said on Monday.

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra have come to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Monday against the Centre's three new farm laws.

The All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit on Sunday said the protesters will later march to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to Governor B S Koshyari over their various demands.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, "As per a Bombay High Court order, no morcha is allowed in south Mumbai and we are convincing representatives of the farmers to follow the court order.

" "They are urging us to allow a morcha till the Raj Bhavan, but we have shown them the high court order.

If they come out of the Azad Maidan to go to the Raj Bhavan, we will try to stop them and allow only their delegation to go to the Raj Bhavan," the official said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made as a large number people come to south Mumbai for work, he said.

"We don't want people to face traffic congestion due to the morcha.

There will be a smooth flow of traffic in south Mumbai," the official said.

Two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies and over 800 personnel of the Mumbai police have been deployed for the rally, he said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, those participating in the morcha should wear masks, he said.

The city civic officials, with the help of an NGO, have provided masks and sanitisers at the venue, he said.

"We are making continuous announcements to maintain social distancing," the official said.

Heavy security arrangements, including deployment of women police personnel, have been made at the venue of the rally to tackle any untoward incident, another official said.

Police personnel in plain clothes are also present at the site, he said.

The rally is part of a call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a pro-farmer body, to intensify the struggle till January 26 over various demands of farmers.

The rally is being held to support and expand the two-month-long farmers' struggle in Delhi for a repeal of the three farm laws and for a central law to guarantee a remunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement all over the country, the AIKS said on Sunday.

