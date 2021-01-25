STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Jai Shri Ram' row: MP Vidhan Sabha Pro Tem Speaker sends copy of Ramayana to Mamata Banerjee

Rameshwar Sharma alleged that the West Bengal CM objected to chants of Jai Sri Ram just to woo the Bangladeshi Muslim vote bank.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Pro Tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma (Photo | Twitter/@rameshwar4111)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Pro Tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday sent a copy of the Ramayana to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, through courier, a day after she refused to speak at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary program in Kolkata, following chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I’m couriering the Ramayana to Mamata Didi to ensure that she soon starts proudly chanting Jai Sri Ram instead of considering the chants as undignified and insulting. This country belongs to Lord Ram and everyone who has neglected the cause of Lord Ram has suffered a lot. I hope the West Bengal CM too realizes her mistake and starts reading Ramayana that I have sent,” Sharma said in Bhopal on Sunday.

The MP Vidhan Sabha Pro Tem Speaker also alleged that the West Bengal CM objected to chants of Jai Sri Ram at the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose event in Kolkata on Saturday, just to woo the Bangladeshi Muslim vote bank.

“Even, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founding father of the Constitution of India, has mentioned about Lord Ram in the Constitution and Mahatma Gandhi too envisioned Ram Rajya in the country, but it’s both painful and surprising that the West Bengal CM is objecting to chants of Jai Sri Ram, just to woo Bangladeshi Muslim voters,” said Sharma, the two-time BJP MLA from Hujur seat of Bhopal district.

On Saturday, the West Bengal CM had declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, where Jai Sri Ram slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter. She had said that such “insult” was unacceptable.

“This is a government program and not a political event. There has to be dignity, it doesn’t behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won’t speak. Jai Bangla and Jai Hind,” Banerjee had said, while wrapping up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Speaker Madhya Pradesh pro tem speaker Ramayana Mamata Banerjee Jai Shri Ram
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp