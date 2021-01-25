'Jai Shri Ram' row: MP Vidhan Sabha Pro Tem Speaker sends copy of Ramayana to Mamata Banerjee

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Pro Tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday sent a copy of the Ramayana to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, through courier, a day after she refused to speak at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary program in Kolkata, following chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I’m couriering the Ramayana to Mamata Didi to ensure that she soon starts proudly chanting Jai Sri Ram instead of considering the chants as undignified and insulting. This country belongs to Lord Ram and everyone who has neglected the cause of Lord Ram has suffered a lot. I hope the West Bengal CM too realizes her mistake and starts reading Ramayana that I have sent,” Sharma said in Bhopal on Sunday.

The MP Vidhan Sabha Pro Tem Speaker also alleged that the West Bengal CM objected to chants of Jai Sri Ram at the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose event in Kolkata on Saturday, just to woo the Bangladeshi Muslim vote bank.

“Even, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founding father of the Constitution of India, has mentioned about Lord Ram in the Constitution and Mahatma Gandhi too envisioned Ram Rajya in the country, but it’s both painful and surprising that the West Bengal CM is objecting to chants of Jai Sri Ram, just to woo Bangladeshi Muslim voters,” said Sharma, the two-time BJP MLA from Hujur seat of Bhopal district.

On Saturday, the West Bengal CM had declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, where Jai Sri Ram slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter. She had said that such “insult” was unacceptable.

“This is a government program and not a political event. There has to be dignity, it doesn’t behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won’t speak. Jai Bangla and Jai Hind,” Banerjee had said, while wrapping up.