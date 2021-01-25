STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahavir Chakra likely for Galwan valley martyr Col Santosh Babu

The Indian Army top brass recommended that soldiers who took on Chinese troops in the Galwan valley clash should be awarded the war-time chakra series awards.

Published: 25th January 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Martyr Col Santosh Babu, who lost his life in a fight with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley clash last year, is likely to be posthumously awarded the second-highest wartime gallantry medal -- the Mahavir Chakra -- on Republic Day (Tuesday). 

The martyr's family, however, claims that they are waiting for an official confirmation. 

The Indian Army had recommended that the soldiers who foiled Chinese troops' attempt during the Galwan valley clash should be awarded war-time chakra series awards this Republic Day. The wartime Chakra series awards include the highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, and Vir Chakra.

This will be the first time since the Kargil War that the wartime gallantry award will be awarded. 

However, a member from Santosh's family, on the condition of anonymity, said that they have not received any official confirmation from the government. He said that they received the information from media and are still waiting for an official confirmation.

The Galwan valley clash took place on June 15 last year when Indian troops led by Colonel Babu took on the Chinese troops near the patrolling point 14 areas. India lost 20 troops in the fiercest clash between the two sides in a long time while the Chinese also suffered significant casualties. The clash led to hardening of India's stand, which has now allowed troops to use weapons during patrolling after the use of unorthodox weapons by Chinese troops. 

India Matters
