Over 19.5 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India so far, says Union Health ministry

A total of 348 adverse events following immunisation were reported till 7.10 pm on the 10th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

The front line workers of Aanganbari Sevika of the rural area being given the Covid-19 vaccines by the health department at Referal hospital, in Ranchi

The front line workers of Aanganbari Sevika of the rural area being given the Covid-19 vaccines by the health department at Referal hospital, in Ranchi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country had crossed 19.5 lakh till the evening of Monday, the 10th day of the nationwide immunisation drive, the health ministry said.

A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries were inoculated in 35,785 sessions till 7.10 pm on Monday, including 3,34,679 in 7,171 sessions during the day, the ministry said, adding that the final report would be compiled by late in the night.

A total of 348 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were reported till 7.10 pm on the 10th day of the vaccination drive.

"The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the 10th day in the states and Union territories," the ministry said.

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated till 7.10 pm on Monday since the drive was rolled out includes 2,30,119 in Karnataka, 1,55,453 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,21,615 in West Bengal, 91,110 in Gujarat, 88,200 in Bihar, 71,976 in Kerala, 68,916 in Tamil Nadu, 56,586 in Madhya Pradesh and 33,219 in Delhi, according to the provisional report.

