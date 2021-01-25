Raipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 25th January 2021

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Cycle rally with a message in Bastar
Bastar witnessed a bicycle expedition aiming to raise awareness against malnutrition and also to reveal the hidden tourism potential of the region beyond the Maoist-affected zone. Conceptualised by District Collector Rajat Bansal, the cyclists, from within and outside the state, pedalled 95 km to highlight Bastar as a key tourist centre. “The objective was to make Bastar free from malnutrition by highlighting government’s nutrition scheme. Also, the region is far more beautiful than several other places,” said Bansal. Our effort is to put Bastar on the radar of Indian tourism, he added.

AIIMS to start mind-body medicine research
AIIMS Raipur has signed an MoU with the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, New Delhi, to set up a Centre for Mind-Body Medicine Research in the state capital. The upcoming centre will impart much-needed training and education in the emerging field of mind-body medicine research and into the fields of cancer, stroke, diabetes, obesity, mental health and other life-style related diseased under AYUSH. With the requisite clinical data available and the research gap bridged, modern and traditional medicine can work together with a holistic approach for patients, said Dr Nitin M Nagarkar, AIIMS Director. The Centre will also sensitise physicians, research scholars and students from both Modern Medicine and AYUSH streams. 

Highest paddy procurement in 20 years
With nearly 85 lakh tonnes of paddy procured so far, the Chhattisgarh state this year has created a new record in its 20 years of existence. The quantity of paddy procured as well as the number of farmers involved and the agriculture yield have increased in the last two years. Over 19.55 lakh farmers have sold paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) this year. Both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP have traded barbs against each other on ‘diversion and disinformation’ on paddy procurement. 

Ban on entry to secretariat lifted
In what is seen as a much needed relief to not just for the general public but equally for media persons, the state government has lifted the ban on entry to the state secretariat. Owing to the safety measures in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the General Administration Department in one of its orders in June last year allowed visitors to the secretariat only on the recommendation of officials with the rank of secretary or above. Now the usual official process that was practiced before the ban would be followed. The media persons were also unhappy with the ban as they had to struggle to get their professional work done. 

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

