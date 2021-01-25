STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sedition case: HC extends protection from arrest granted to Kangana Ranaut, sister

The bench said, since the hearing had been adjourned, the interim protection granted to the duo would automatically be extended till the next date.

Published: 25th January 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rangoli Chandel with sister Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli Chandel with sister Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday extended till February 15 the interim protection from arrest granted to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with an FIR registered against them by Mumbai police on sedition and other charges following their tweets.

A bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale adjourned further hearing on the plea filed by Ranaut and her sister, challenging the order of the Bandra magistrate to initiate criminal proceedings against them based on the above FIR, and subsequent summons of the Mumbai Police over the same.

The bench said, since the hearing had been adjourned, the interim protection granted to the duo would automatically be extended till the next date.

The FIR was registered in October last year following orders from the magistrate court in Bandra after Munawwar Ali Sayyad, a casting director and fitness trainer, filed a complaint citing some tweets and statements made allegedly by Ranaut and her sister.

He sought that the court direct the police to register an FIR against the sisters under various charges, including sedition.

In an affidavit filed in HC on Monday through his counsel Rizwan Merchant, Sayyad said Ranaut and her sister Rangoli promoted "hatred and contempt, and excited disaffection towards the Maharashtra government," through their tweets.

Sayyad said the sisters had also repeatedly promoted enmity between communities through their remarks.

He said in the affidavit that the magistrate's court was, therefore, justified in directing the police to initiate proceedings and invoke the offence of sedition under section 124A of the IPC against them.

In his complaint in the Bandra court, Sayyad had also said Ranaut, through her tweets and television interviews, had continuously defamed the Hindi film industry by portraying Bollywood as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally biased and murderers, etc.

Earlier this month, Sayyad had filed an application seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Ranaut for allegedly breaching a previous statement made in the High Court.

He had said in the plea that on November 24, Ranaut had given an undertaking in HC that she will not make statements pertaining to the Mumbai police's investigation into the sedition case filed against her.

However, on January 8, just before she went to the police station, she tweeted a video in which she is speaking to her fans about the investigation.

HC is now hearing Ranaut's plea against the Bandra court, and Sayyad's contempt application together.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Kangana Ranaut Rangoli Chandel
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp