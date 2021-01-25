Two pilots injured after Army chopper crash-lands in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district: Officials

By PTI

JAMMU: An advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, resulting in injuries to two pilots, officials said.

The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua Shailendra Mishra said.

Two pilots of the helicopter were injured in the incident, he said, adding that they were rushed to a military base hospital.

A defence spokesperson confirmed the incident and said further details are awaited.